Obituaries

Anna Bernard, 76, of Stanleytown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Richard Blount, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Pickford Dalton, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

David Deshazo, 65 of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Steven Edward Fisher, 59, of Patrick Springs, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Yvette Foreman, 56, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Griffin, 84, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary France Hairston, age 78, died Thursday, March 10, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday March 18 at the Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church (Assembly Building). A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with interment to follow at Fair Haven Cemetery. Collins-McKee-Stone is in charge.

Lucy Thelma Hairston Maddox, 88, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ronald Jay McCambridge, 83, of Collinsville, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McCambridge family.

William “Paul” Moore, 81 of Martinsville passed on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Wright Myers, 84, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James E. Peverall Sr., 91, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Peverall family.

Maurene Clark Plaster, 80, of Bassett passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Plaster family.

Stanley V. Prater, 68, of Bassett, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Prater family.

Vinnie Evelyn Spencer, 80, died Monday, March 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Spencer Family.

Michael Spraker, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Steve B. Teeter, 68, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Harry Wells, 79, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.