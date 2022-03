6 UVA eliminated #3 Mississippi in the NIT tournament last night 60-57. The Cavs play #2 North Texas on Sunday at 6 p.m.

In the NCAA, #2 Wake Forest knocked off #7 Towson 74-64 and will play #3 VCU on Saturday at 4 p.m.

#11 Notre Dame edged out Rutgers 89-87 will take on #6 Alabama on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

#2 Duke plays #15 Cal St.-Fullerton on Friday at 7:10 p.m.