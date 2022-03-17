Subject taken into custody for attempted bank robbery and vehicle chase

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Barry Paul Mullins, age 35 of Sam Earles Road in Martinsville, is in police custody for attempted bank robbery and eluding police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Barry Mullins entered Carter Bank and Trust located at 4 East

Commonwealth Boulevard and opened a bag, ordering the teller to put money in the bag.

The Martinsville Police Department was immediately notified as Mullins was unsuccessful at

obtaining any money and fled the bank.

Martinsville Police officers encountered Mullins as he was fleeing from the bank on a motorcycle.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Mr. Mullins’ motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off road behind a building on Clay Street.

Mr. Mullins was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being treated for minor injuries at SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville.

He will be charged with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police, and other

related charges to the robbery and pursuit when released from medical care.