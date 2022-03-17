Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNewsLocalSubject taken into custody for attempted bank robbery and vehicle chase
NewsLocal

Subject taken into custody for attempted bank robbery and vehicle chase

By staff
0
9

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Barry Paul Mullins, age 35 of Sam Earles Road in Martinsville, is in police custody for attempted bank robbery and eluding police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Barry Mullins entered Carter Bank and Trust located at 4 East
Commonwealth Boulevard and opened a bag, ordering the teller to put money in the bag.
The Martinsville Police Department was immediately notified as Mullins was unsuccessful at
obtaining any money and fled the bank.

Martinsville Police officers encountered Mullins as he was fleeing from the bank on a motorcycle.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Mr. Mullins’ motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off road behind a building on Clay Street.

Mr. Mullins was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being treated for minor injuries at SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville.

He will be charged with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police, and other
related charges to the robbery and pursuit when released from medical care.

Previous articleODU Launches Virginia’s First Four-Year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree
Next article‘The Batman’ coming to HBO Max April 19; crosses $500 million global earnings mark
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE