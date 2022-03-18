Chris Pine says new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ adaptation has elements of ‘Princess Bride’, ‘Game of Thrones’

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Star Trek reboot star Chris Pine is letting slip a bit about his upcoming adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons role playing game and, in doing so, he’s dropping some fan favorite titles to compare it to.

The upcoming film will star Pine, as well as Fast and the Furious mainstay Michelle Rodriguez, former Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis from the It movies.

Pine tells Collider, “The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark.”

He adds, “It’s poppy, it’s ’80s heartfelt’, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.”

While it remains to be seen if it will work — “Who f***ing knows?” he admits — Pine says, “What I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was [sic] a lot of laughs.”

He allows, “I think we got a good shot.”

As far as adapting the beloved board game, there’s a pretty low bar for success: A 2000 movie starring Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and American Beauty‘s Thora Birch was a critical and box office failure; let’s just say D&D fans perceived it like rolling a 1 on a D20 die.

Delayed by the pandemic, Paramount Pictures has Dungeons & Dragons slated for a March 3, 2023 release.

