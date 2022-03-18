Friday, March 18, 2022
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ crew member sues LAPD over alleged racial profiling

Oliver Helbig

A Grey’s Anatomy crew member is suing the LAPD over a March 2021 traffic stop where he claims he was racially profiled, Deadline reports.

The incident occurred near the set of the ABC drama, which was shooting on location in Tarzana, CA at the time. Ernest Simon Jr., an African American shuttle driver for the show, says police wrongly targeted him and used unjust force. He’s seeking $20 million in damages.

Police reportedly believed the vehicle Simon was driving was stolen and drew their guns on him, even as other crew members told officers Simon was a driver for the show and that the “van had been rented by Disney.” The lawsuit says police only released Simon when a white co-worker intervened.

Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes called the incident “unacceptable.”

“It was another example of a broken system that puts valuable lives in danger and damages spirits,” Rhimes said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Shondaland stands with Mr. Simon and his family in this complaint.”

