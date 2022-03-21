“I said counsel Kanye, not cancel him”: Trevor Noah seemingly responds to Grammys banning ‘Ye performance

Comedy Central

On Twitter, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah seemingly responded to the Grammy Awards’ decision to remove Kanye West from its list of performers for the April 3 show.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” said the comedian, who returns as host this year.

West’s rep confirmed to People that the awards show banned the Donda rapper over his “concerning online behavior,” despite his five nominations this year.

The defense of West from Noah is significant, not only because he’s hosting again this year, but because at least one example of Ye’s “concerning online behavior” targeted Noah. Last Wednesday, Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment for posting an apparently racist dig at Noah, after he voiced concern on The Daily Show about West’s constant posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Noah, who grew up with an abusive father, said in part on his show,”What [Kim is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

The Daily Show host later said in an Instagram story that Kanye’s recent behavior “breaks my heart,” adding, “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Noah said West remains an “indelible” part of his life, but commented, “I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”

Incidentally, West may have deleted all of his Instagram content: His feed showed zero posts as of Monday morning.

