Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentKylie Jenner and Travis Scott share video for newborn son, Wolf
NewsEntertainment

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share video for newborn son, Wolf

By staff
0
10
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Monday shared a video dedicated to their newborn son, Wolf.

In the 10-minute YouTube montage titled “To Our Son,” the proud parents reveal clips from throughout Kylie’s pregnancy all the way up to the birth. Messages from family members — including Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and Travis’ mom Wanda Webster — are interspersed as well.

The couple welcomed Wolf Webster on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins big sister Stormi, who turned four the day before her brother was born.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFirefighter injured in central Texas as wildfires rage on
Next articleRussia-Ukraine updates: Ammonia leak at chemical plant
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE