‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler says she wasn’t invited to this year’s Academy Awards

If you’re nominated at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, perhaps consider asking Rachel Zegler to be your plus-one.

That’s because the actress says she didn’t get a ticket of her own, despite the fact that she stars in the Steven Spielberg-directed film that was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Zegler, who played María Vasquez in the remake, broke the ‘unvitation’ news on social media, when a fan made reference to what she’ll be wearing.

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she replied.

Zegler’s fans immediately protested, offering her suggestions on how to undo the slight, including lobbying Spielberg. “I’m sure [he] could do something about this,” one follower stated.

Zegler replied, “…i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.” The actress added, “i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes… [T]hanks for all the shock and outrage — i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

Officially, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tells The Hollywood Reporter that each nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets. Zegler wasn’t nominated, though her co-star, Ariana DeBose was, in the Best Supporting Actress category.

That said, AMPAS notes, extra tickets are allotted to nominated studios, but it seems as of now, Zegler came up short.

On Sunday, Zegler thanked her fans for “all the support…”, and asked for respect to the folks “behind the scenes” in movies and awards shows. “[L]et’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone,” she concluded.

