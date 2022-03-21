Writer’s Guild Awards 2022: ﻿’CODA’﻿, ﻿’Hacks’﻿ win big

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards announced their winners during a virtual ceremony on Sunday.
Hosted by comedian-writer-producer Ashley Nicole Black, the event, honored outstanding achievement in writing for film, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional categories.
Don’t Look Up took home the award for Best Screenplay and CODA for Best Adapted Screenplay.
On the TV side, Succession won for Best Drama Series and Hacks for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series. Mare of Easttown was voted Best Original Long Form and Maid Best Short Form series.
Humorist, author and former talk show host Dick Cavett, 85, received WGA East’s Evelyn F. Burkey Award, awarded to a person or organization whose contributions have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere.
Barry Jenkins received WGA West’s Paul Selvin Award for the episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” of the series The Underground Railroad. The Selvin Award is given to the script that best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.
Here the complete winners list:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Don’t Look Up
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Exposing Muybridge
DRAMA SERIES
Succession
COMEDY SERIES
Hacks
NEW SERIES
Hacks
ORIGINAL LONG FORM
Mare of Easttown
ADAPTED LONG FORM
Maid
ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
Debunking Borat
ANIMATION
“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)
EPISODIC DRAMA
“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Alone At Last” (The Great)
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baking It
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS
“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS
“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)
NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)
NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)
DIGITAL NEWS
“‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment,” Slate.com
RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY
“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure,’” Slate Podcast
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT
“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)
RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)
ON-AIR PROMOTION
“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for ‘The Equalizer’ & ‘Why Women Kill’”
