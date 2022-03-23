‘…And Just Like That’ renewed for second season

HBO Max

Good news, Sex and the City fans, you’ll get to see more of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and their pals in an all-new season of their “certain age” spin-off …And Just Like That.

HBO Max announced that it’s picked up the show for a sophomore frame, following its February-wrapped first season. Show creator Michael Patrick King said in a statement that he’s “delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors.”

He added, “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

On her Instagram, Carrie Bradshaw herself, star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, shared a cast photo, noting, “Thank you to our audience. Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so.”

The good news was also shared on social media by SJP’s co-stars and co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. Davis also thanked the fans and added, “What a thrill to be a part of a show like this! And so thrilled to get to continue.”

The show hasn’t been without controversy: Fans of Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones were disappointed that Cattrall made good on a vow she was “done” with the series; Samantha remains unseen on the follow-up series, although she made plans via text to meet up with Carrie after the events of the first-season finale.

Meanwhile, Candace Bushnell, the author who wrote the column that inspired the original series Sex and the City, told The New Yorker that she was “really startled” by some of what transpired on And Just Like That…, explaining, “I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy. And that’s not my story.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.