Venue staff member reveals Bob Saget said he “didn’t feel good” before final show

A woman who was working with comedian Bob Saget before his untimely death on January 9 revealed to investigators that Saget said, “I don’t feel good,” before his final stand-up performance.

Page Six reports Rosalie Cocci, who assists performers at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida, apparently told investigators, “I did hear [Saget] say, ‘I don’t feel good but I’m ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.'”

According to the publication, Cocci expressed that she felt Saget “seemed to be talking himself up” before what would become his final show. “He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up,” Cocci maintained.

While Saget told her that his body was “taking a long time to get over COVID,” she noted that the comic “seemed OK,” and was “cracking jokes” before the curtain went up, and didn’t slur or act in any other revealing way onstage. “He came out very energetic [sic],” she noted.

Saget, 65, was found unresponsive in his hotel room hours after performing.

A police report obtained by ABC News detailed that Saget suffered multiple skull fractures on that back of his head severe enough that “the orbital bones at the front of the skull” were broken.

That led to a reexamining of the comic’s hotel room so that investigators could determine what could have caused the injuries.

Police closed the case after not finding anything contradicting that he was injured in an accidental fall.

