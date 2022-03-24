Thursday, March 24, 2022
Alec Baldwin’s first post-‘Rust’ shooting projects: A pair of Italian Christmas movies for kids

The Italian news service ANSA is reporting Alec Baldwin is in Rome, working on his first movie projects since his involvement with last October’s fatal shooting on the set of his Western, Rust.

Baldwin is reportedly working on a pair of Italian Christmas-themed movies: the live-action/animated Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, for prolific lower-budget producers Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi. The pair have made many straight-to-streaming films with Hollywood talent, including Johnny Depp and John Travolta.

Alec, still awaiting the findings of a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will reportedly share the screen with his brother Billy, according to ANSA.

Deadline clarifies that the brothers Baldwin will appear in the live-action segments of the movies.

