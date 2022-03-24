(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Harold “Ray” Clark, 85, of Eden, formerly of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Stella Christian Church on Stella Road in Patrick Springs at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Clark family.

John Collins, 66, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the family.

Greta Doyle Dalton, 87, of Horsepasture, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Winston Salem, N.C. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Horsepasture Christian Church. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Horsepasture Christian Church. Burial will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Dalton family.

Janet Flood, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Robert Fortner, 52 of Martinsville passed on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nora Gaye Hill, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lloyd “Leon” Joyce, age 93 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 2 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date in Roselawn Burial Park. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Joyce Family.

James Manns, 75 of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Myrtle Marshall, 77, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Jackson “Jack” Martin, 78, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Family and friends are welcome anytime at the home. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family.

Nora Martin died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Gregory Moore, no age listed, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Isaac Sean Rakes, 18, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Ross, 88, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.

Evelyn Scott 92, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Neal Stone, 71, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born in Martinsville and Martinsville High School graduate. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Stone family.

Thomas H. Tucker, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.