Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law Monday, a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead.

The legislation prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper.

Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead.

A similar ban went into effect in North Carolina last year.