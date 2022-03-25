Following COVID at the BAFTAs, Academy posts stricter rules for Oscars attendees

Getty Images

The British Academy of Film and TV Awards (BAFTAs) often foretell of what’s to come on Oscar night, but producers are hoping that’s not the case this year — at least when it comes to COVID-19.

Several BAFTA winners walked away from that recent ceremony across the pond with more than a trophy ;Belfast director Kenneth Branagh was among a group of attendees who tested positive for COVID following the event, as did his fellow Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds, and Into the Spider-Verse Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, among others.

Presumably hoping to nip a possible #OscarsSoSick hashtag in the bud, the producers of this year’s telecast have updated their COVID protocols, which were sent to attendees via email Friday.

“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances,” the update reads in part.

As for those who test positive within a six to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test, they must provide “a negative PCR, Lucira or Cue Health test,” which “must be administered by a medically trained professional.”

The guidance also says, “If you are outside the ten-day window (you tested positive before March 17, 2022 at 1pm PT) and have tested positive on your PCR test taken on March 24, you must provide proof of negative results from a medically supervised antigen test taken on March 26 or March 27.”

Press covering the event must also follow all vaccine and testing protocols, and although masking is “recommended” for all attendees, it’s mandated for those working behind the scenes.

