Friday, March 25, 2022
Kathy Griffin fears voice change from cancer surgery may be permanent

Last year, comic Kathy Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after undergoing successful lung cancer surgery, and explained how her changed voice — which she described as “Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe” — was a temporary side-effect of the operation. 

However, in a social media post to fans this week, Griffin fears the change might be permanent. 

“I’m sick to death of not having my voice and am terrified it will never get better, because they said it would by now and it isn’t,” she vented.

The Emmy winner explained she was going to suffer through another exploratory procedure on her vocal cords, which had been damaged by intubation before surgery. 

That said, Griffin hasn’t lost her sense of humor: She joked online that she’d donate her remaining lung to Hillary Clinton, following news the former first lady and presidential candidate contracted COVID-19. “We are in negotiations,” Griffin joked of the exchange. 

For her part, Clinton replied, “I appreciate the concern, but I’ll be fine. Keep your lobes.”

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

