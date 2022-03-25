Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessKrispy Kreme's March Madness promo gives new meaning to Sweet 16
NewsBusiness

Krispy Kreme’s March Madness promo gives new meaning to Sweet 16

By staff
0
3
leezsnow/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When it comes to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, brackets are either busted or booming. So one brand came up with a way to sweeten the experience for everyone.

Krispy Kreme announced on Thursday that through Sunday, March 27 all guests who bring in their bracket — whether it’s on paper or an app — will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut each day they do so.

Customers who join the confectioner’s rewards program can also get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen through Monday, April 4.

The offer is valid in shop, drive thru and online with the Krispy Kreme app.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDairy Queen releases new spring-inspired, lilac-hued dipped cone
Next articleJustice Clarence Thomas discharged after week in hospital, court says
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE