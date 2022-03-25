Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeSportsWill NFL make changes to its overtime rules?
Sports

Will NFL make changes to its overtime rules?

By staff
0
19
by_nicholas/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The NFL is looking into potentially changing its overtime rules but getting enough team owners on board with a specific proposal may be tough work.

In a conference call Friday, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters that while there is “a lot of momentum” for changing the rules, “I think my history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get.”

“But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether overtime rules need to be further modified,” McKay said.

As the current rule stands, a team can win on the first possession of overtime if it scores a touchdown. This rule has been in place since it went into effect for the 2012 regular season.

So far, two proposals are being reviewed, according to ESPN. The first one, proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, would require each team to have possession of the ball during overtime before the game moves into a sudden death scenario. The other, proposed by the Tennessee Titans, would also require each team to have possession of the ball “unless the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a successful two-point attempt,” ESPN reports.

Team owners are set to meet next week in Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleVanessa Bryant solidifies new deal with Nike to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy
Next articleLev Parnas, former associate of Rudy Giuliani, pleads guilty to wire fraud
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE