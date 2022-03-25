Will NFL make changes to its overtime rules?

by_nicholas/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The NFL is looking into potentially changing its overtime rules but getting enough team owners on board with a specific proposal may be tough work.

In a conference call Friday, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters that while there is “a lot of momentum” for changing the rules, “I think my history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get.”

“But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether overtime rules need to be further modified,” McKay said.

As the current rule stands, a team can win on the first possession of overtime if it scores a touchdown. This rule has been in place since it went into effect for the 2012 regular season.

So far, two proposals are being reviewed, according to ESPN. The first one, proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, would require each team to have possession of the ball during overtime before the game moves into a sudden death scenario. The other, proposed by the Tennessee Titans, would also require each team to have possession of the ball “unless the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a successful two-point attempt,” ESPN reports.

Team owners are set to meet next week in Palm Beach, Florida.

