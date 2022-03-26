(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Janet Flood, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Robert Fortner, 52 of Martinsville passed on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jeffery “Jeff” Lee Hall Sr., 60, of Fincastle, Va. passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Mr. Hall’s sister, Penny Doss at 237 Ridge Rd. Collinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hall family.

Nora Gaye Hill, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Manns, 75 of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Myrtle Marshall, 77, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nora Martin died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Isaac Sean Rakes, 18, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Ross, 88, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.

Evelyn Scott 92, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas H. Tucker, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.