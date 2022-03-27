Sunday, March 27, 2022
Boaters warned to avoid intake side of Smith Mountain Dam

By staff
Appalachian Power is warning boaters to avoid the intake side of Smith Mountain Dam. Friday night’s high winds and waves broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam’s forebay between the Bedford and Pittsylvania county sides of the 800-foot-wide Smith Mountain gap.

Attempts to make repairs were unsuccessful on Saturday. Efforts to fix the barrier will resume today at daybreak, which is the calmest part of the day.

Appalachian thanked the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for their efforts in assisting with fixing the barrier.

Used to keep boaters away from the intake side of the dam, the barrier is about 840-feet in length to allow for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather. The barrier floats are 3-feet in diameter and 4-feet in length. They are made of thick wall plastic and are extremely visible with a bright orange finish. They are connected with galvanized chain and hardware, and meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

