Obituaries

Peggy Young Adams, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

The Rev. Hurshel Willis Boggs, 91, of Dry Fork, died at his home on March 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held at Swansonville PH Church located in Dry Fork, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. at the same location. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

James Robert Fortner, 52 of Martinsville passed on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth F. Fuller, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jeffery “Jeff” Lee Hall Sr., 60, of Fincastle, Va. passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Mr. Hall’s sister, Penny Doss at 237 Ridge Rd. Collinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hall family.

Nora Gaye Hill, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Manns, 75 of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Myrtle Marshall, 77, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nora Martin died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Janie Mayes, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Pauline Mullins, 79, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Mae Preston Penn, 54, of Toano, Virginia, passed on March 24, 2022, at the UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William R. Ricketts Jr., 87, of Roanoke County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. He grew up in Martinsville and was a Martinsville High School graduate. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, 4165 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. The family will greet family and friends after the service in the church’s fellowship hall. Oakey’s Funeral Home is in charge.

Dorothy Ross, 88, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.

Luray Cameron-Schilbe, 87, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home in Henry County, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home – Hopewell Chapel, where a graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in North Prince George. A memorial service will be held at King’s Grant Retirement Community on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. J.T. Morris and Son Funeral Home in Hopewell is in charge.

Evelyn Scott 92, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Jean Simmons, 70, of Eden, passed on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Heartland Living & Rehab in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden with burial to follow at Compton Earles Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home. Family and friends will be received at other times at the home of Lisa Carter, 963 Harris St, Eden, NC 27288. Fair Funeral Home is in charge.

Bernice Marie Turner Skiles, 92, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Skiles Family.

Thomas H. Tucker, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.