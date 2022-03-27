Monday, March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022: Jane Campion wins Best Director

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Second times the charm! Jane Campion won the 2022 Oscar for Best Director for The Power of the Dog during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night. 

Beginning her speech with a nod to the fellow nominees Steven SpielbergKenneth BranaghRyusuke Hamaguchi, and Paul Thomas Anderson, she expressed, “I love you all, you’re all so extraordinarily talented, and it could have been any of you.”

Campion also gave thanks to the cast, crew, and everyone who made The Power of the Dog possible.

“Thank you, academy. It’s a lifetime honor,” she concluded.

Caption made history this year as the first woman to be nominated in the Best Director category twice and one of only seven women to be nominated for Best Director in Oscars history.

Additionally, this marks the third time a woman has won in the category and the first year that two women directors have won in the category back-to-back. Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and Chloé Zhao won last year for Nomadland.

