Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress

Jessica Chastain was the actress to beat on Sunday night’s Academy Awards — winning Best Actress for her starring role as the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. This is her first win and third nomination for the honor.

Jessica shouted out her fellow nominees, especially The Lost Daughter star Olivia Colman, saying “Being included with you in this conversation was such an honor.”

The actress also had love for her co-star, Andrew Garfield, calling him “brilliant” and praising, “Thank you for bringing out the best in me by showing up bringing the best of you.”

Chastain celebrated her character, Tammy Faye, whom she praised for showing kindness to everyone regardless of their sexual orientation, health or ethnicity.

“So many people… feel hopelessness and feel alone. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States,” she said, revealing it has affected her family. She then spoke out against the “bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us.”

Chastain said everyone has a “desire to be accepted for who we are… and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror.” She added, “I want you to know you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

