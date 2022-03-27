Monday, March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022: Sebastián Yatra performs “Dos Oruguitas” from ‘Encanto,’ which wins Best Animated Feature

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On Sunday’s Academy Awards, Latin superstar Sebastián Yatra performed the nominated song from the animated film Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas,” or “Two Little Caterpillars.” 

As he sang on a stage decorated like the lush Colombian setting of Encanto,  Yatra wore a suit embroidered with butterflies, which of course, is what happens to caterpillars.  The song, like all the tunes from Encanto, was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Directly after the performance, Encanto was announced as the winner for Best Animated Feature Film.

If “Dos Oruguitas” wins the Oscar for Best Original Song, Miranda will be an EGOT, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

