Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentOscars 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor after Chris Rock altercation
NewsEntertainment

Oscars 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor after Chris Rock altercation

By staff
0
7
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

After a shocking altercation with Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage earlier in the night, Will Smith took home the Oscar for Best Actor.

The 53-year-old actor won for his role in King Richard and very quickly after getting on stage became emotional with tears streaming down his face. 

After a brief point about his character, which is based on tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard, being a “fierce defender,” he began reflecting on where he is at this point in his life. 

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” he shared. “I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy to you… you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s okay.”

Denzel [Washington] said a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, Be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,'” he added. 

His words seemed to reference the earlier incident, where he slapped and cursed out Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Smith continued his acceptance speech and apologized to the Academy and explained the reasoning behind his emotions, stating, “I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.” 

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams but love will make you do crazy things,” he added.

Noticeably, his speech did not include an apology to Rock. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleOscars 2022: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform “No Time to Die”
Next articleOscars 2022: ‘CODA’﻿ wins Best Picture
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE