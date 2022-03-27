Sunny and breezy with a high of 52 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the active spread of wildfires this afternoon. West-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will occur today. Humidity levels will fall to 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions that would support rapid rates of spread for wildland fires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source…including machinery… cigarettes…and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere has settled over the eastern U.S. and will persist through the remainder of the weekend. This feature will result in cooler than normal temperatures and gusty winds today. High pressure will build into the area from the northwest Monday providing for dry but still breezy weather. A warm front will move northeast through the area Tuesday bringing clouds and showers followed by much warmer temperatures for Wednesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: