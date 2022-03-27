Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeDailiesLocal sports schedule
DailiesSports

Local sports schedule

By staff
0
16101

Villanova ousted Houston from the NCAA tournament Saturday 50-44 and then Duke eliminated Arkansas 78-69 Saturday night as the Wild Cats and the Blue Devils become the first two teams to make it to the final four.

The other two will be determined today when Miami takes on Kansas at 2:20 p.m. and UNC plays Saint Peter’s at 5:05 p.m.

Duke will take on the winner of the of the UNC vs. Saint Peter’s game and Villanova will play the winner of the Miami Kansas game on Saturday with the time to be determined.

The National Championship will be determined on Monday, April 4.

Previous articleSunny and breezy with a high of 52 today
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE