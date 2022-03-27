Local sports schedule

Villanova ousted Houston from the NCAA tournament Saturday 50-44 and then Duke eliminated Arkansas 78-69 Saturday night as the Wild Cats and the Blue Devils become the first two teams to make it to the final four.

The other two will be determined today when Miami takes on Kansas at 2:20 p.m. and UNC plays Saint Peter’s at 5:05 p.m.

Duke will take on the winner of the of the UNC vs. Saint Peter’s game and Villanova will play the winner of the Miami Kansas game on Saturday with the time to be determined.

The National Championship will be determined on Monday, April 4.