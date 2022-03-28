Apartment fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VA – At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 1032 Mountain Road, Martinsville.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from apartment #3 of the complex. The Martinsville Police Department evacuated tenants from the apartment complex, as all tenants made it out safely.

Assistance was received from the Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Electric

Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, and Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire

Department.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to assist the eight

tenants that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental with it originating in the kitchen, near the stove, due to unattended cooking. Martinsville Fire & EMS would like to remind everyone to be extra safe while cooking. “Unattended cooking remains our number one cause of accidental fires. Make sure you never leave a cooking appliance unattended while it is in use.” said Martinsville Fire Chief, Ted Anderson.

Thanks to the American Red Cross, free smoke alarms are still available by calling 276-403-5325.