Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeNewsLocalApartment fire in Martinsville
NewsLocal

Apartment fire in Martinsville

By staff
0
15

MARTINSVILLE, VA – At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 1032 Mountain Road, Martinsville.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from apartment #3 of the complex. The Martinsville Police Department evacuated tenants from the apartment complex, as all tenants made it out safely.

Assistance was received from the Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Electric
Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, and Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire
Department.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to assist the eight
tenants that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental with it originating in the kitchen, near the stove, due to unattended cooking. Martinsville Fire & EMS would like to remind everyone to be extra safe while cooking. “Unattended cooking remains our number one cause of accidental fires. Make sure you never leave a cooking appliance unattended while it is in use.” said Martinsville Fire Chief, Ted Anderson.

Thanks to the American Red Cross, free smoke alarms are still available by calling 276-403-5325.

Previous articleHow Meals on Wheels serves record numbers of elderly amid inflation, other pandemic hurdles
Next article30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party raises $8.6 million
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE