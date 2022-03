MARTINSVILLE, VA – The public is invited as the city of Martinsville will open a 50-year-old time capsule at the old BB&T building, located at 1 Ellsworth Street, on April 1, at 11 a.m.

The time capsule was put together and installed by Piedmont Trust Bank in 1972, in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Since then, the city of Martinsville has gained ownership of the building and has plans for its redevelopment.