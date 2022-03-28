Oscars 2022 fashion roundup: Stars show off their fiercest looks

ABC

The Oscars are back and so is the extravagant and fierce fashion!

The 94th Academy Awards — hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall — aired live Sunday night from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and while the films and its stars were the highlight for some, for others the red carpet fashion choices were the true stars of the show.

Here’s are some of the night’s looks.

Zendaya: Styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria star took over the red carpet in a two-piece look from Valentino Haute Couture designed by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Many eagle-eyed fans have called her look a subtle nod to Sharon Stone‘s 1998 look where she wore a crisp white shirt along with a satin maxi skirt.

Timothée Chalamet: The Dune star made jaws drop in a custom Louis Vuitton cropped embroidered jacket — with no shirt underneath — and black pants.

Ariana DeBose: The West Side Story star was lovely in a vibrant three-piece custom look from Valentino Haute Couture.

Chloe and Halle Bailey: Chloe opted for a dark purple one shoulder number with a slit that ran all the way up the side of her torso, while Halle rocked a bright aqua-colored one shoulder dress with a side stomach cut out and high slit that went to the top of one leg.

Billie Eilish: The singer wore a voluminous, layered black Gucci look along with side-swept bangs and flipped black hair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: The engaged couple sizzled on the red carpet hand-in-hand. Kourtney wore a sleeveless vintage black Mugler dress while Travis wore a stylish Maison Margiela suit.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith: The power couple lit up the red carpet with Will wearing a dapper three-piece suit and Jada donning a ruched green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2022 couture collection.

Lupita Nyong’o: The actress was radiant in a sparkling gold Prada look that included stylish fringe details

Zoë Kravitz: Kravitz wore a dreamy pink Saint Laurent dress and cropped Audrey Hepburn-inspired bangs.

Jessica Chastain: The actress gorgeously glowed in a bronze and lilac-toned Gucci gown.

Kristen Stewart: The Spencer actress stood out in a more casual look: short shorts and a matching jacket custom-designed by Chanel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.