Oscars 2022: The complete winners list

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

CODA

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Best Animated Short

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

The Long Goodbye

Best Cinematography

Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Best Editing

Dune

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Original Score

Dune

Best Original Song

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die

Best Sound

Dune

Best Visual Effects

Dune

