Sunny and breezy with a high of 55 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

In the weather this week, the National Weather Service advises an elevated fire condition will exist this afternoon due to gust winds and low humidity and strong winds are possible on Thursday.

Very dry conditions are expected areawide this afternoon with humidity minimums in the teens. Winds today will remain gusty with speeds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 mph. The combination of the wind and really low humidity are concerns for enhanced fire risk, where conditions would support active spread of wildfires.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source…including machinery… cigarettes…and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

Looking ahead… High pressure will build into the area from the northwest, providing for dry but still breezy weather today. A warm front will move northeast through the area Tuesday bringing clouds and a few showers followed by much warmer temperatures for Wednesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: