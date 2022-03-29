‘American Idol’ recap: Judges deliver game-changing curveball after Hollywood week genre challenge

ABC/Eric McCandless

Hollywood week is in full swing on American Idol.

Getting right to business, the first round of Hollywood week saw the singers choose the genre they felt best represented them and give their best audition for the judges, as they began to narrow down the competition.

The contestants weren’t all on their own though, they had help from Idol alums. Season two winner Ruben Studdard mentored R&B, while season six winner Jordin Sparks mentored Pop. Rock got a hand from season seven winner David Cook and season nine winner Lee DeWyze mentored Folk/Singer-songwriter. Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina mentored country and season 10’s second runner-up Haley Reinhart mentored Soul. Reigning American Idol champ Chayce Beckham also made an appearance to help out the country singers.

While everyone was singing to secure their spot in the next round, the three platinum ticket winners — HunterGirl, Kenedi Anderson, and Jay Copeland — got to relax and move straight to the duets round of Hollywood week thanks to their impressive first auditions. However, they did serenade everyone with a performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” when all the auditions were said and done. And, in a surprise twist, the trio had the advantage of picking their partners for duet week, while the judges will pick for the rest of the contestants.

American Idol returns Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

