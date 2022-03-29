Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Ella Mai announces new album, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’, expected in May

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

R&B singer Ella Mai announced that her sophomore album, Heart on My Sleeve, is dropping on May 6. 

In an Instagram post of what seems to be the album cover, the “Boo’d Up” singer says “i poured my whole heart into this album, more so than ever before. i am overly excited for this sophomore journey. let’s do it all over again!”

It’s been four years since the release of Ella’s self-titled debut album in 2018, which was executive-produced by DJ Mustard and featured the Billboard-chart-topping song, “Trip,” and “Whatchamacallit,” with Chris Brown

Ella’s latest single, “DFMU,” was released earlier this month and is expected as one of the tracks on Heart on My Sleeve.

