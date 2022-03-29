Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeSportsNFL requiring all teams to hire minority or woman offensive coach
Sports

NFL requiring all teams to hire minority or woman offensive coach

By staff
0
1
Bryan Allen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The NFL on Monday announced new rules to guarantee more opportunities for minorities and women.

Beginning this upcoming season, all 32 teams will be required to hire a minority or woman in a prominent offensive coaching position.

The move comes as the league has been facing increasing pressure and criticism that its minority initiatives have not been doing enough.

ABC News’ Trevor Ault appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to detail the changes:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRussia-Ukraine live updates: Abramovich attends peace talks after suspected poisoning
Next articleMostly cloudy with a high of 51 today
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE