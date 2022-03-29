Police identify body found along Smith Lake Road

Police remove body found along Smith Lake Road on Feb. 27

MARTINSVILLE, VA – The body found on Smith Lake Road has been identified as Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez. He was 53-years-old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area.

The identity was determined through medical records, DNA, and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner from the Department of Health in Roanoke has

determined the death to be accidental in nature.

The police department is currently trying to contact family members in other states and in

Mexico. If anyone has any information about Gonzalez-Rodriguez, please contact Sgt.

Ratcliffe at the Martinsville Police Department.

The preliminary autopsy report showed no signs of wounds or trauma.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on February 27, 2022 the Martinsville Police Department received a call of a body lying in a ditch on Smith Lake Road.

The caller was walking on Smith Lake Road when they observed the body in a ditch.

Officers arrived and found a body near the Village Street intersection.