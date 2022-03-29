HomeDailiesMostly cloudy with a high of 51 today
Mostly cloudy with a high of 51 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Damaging thunderstorm winds and hail will be the main threats, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Deep low pressure associated with anomalously cold air across the northeastern U.S. will finally lift out of the region today. Winds will finally diminish and temperatures will begin to moderate after another cold morning. On Wednesday, a strong storm system in the central U.S. will move into the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-South, then into the eastern U.S. on Thursday. Southerly winds ahead of this system will bring much warmer air to the region Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will spread into the region from the west early Thursday with strong storms possible across the piedmont by afternoon. Gusty northwest winds, colder temperatures, and mountain snow showers will return to the area by Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.