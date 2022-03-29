Mostly cloudy with a high of 51 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Damaging thunderstorm winds and hail will be the main threats, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Deep low pressure associated with anomalously cold air across the northeastern U.S. will finally lift out of the region today. Winds will finally diminish and temperatures will begin to moderate after another cold morning. On Wednesday, a strong storm system in the central U.S. will move into the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-South, then into the eastern U.S. on Thursday. Southerly winds ahead of this system will bring much warmer air to the region Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will spread into the region from the west early Thursday with strong storms possible across the piedmont by afternoon. Gusty northwest winds, colder temperatures, and mountain snow showers will return to the area by Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: