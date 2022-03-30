Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentHBO releases new pics, says 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the...
NewsEntertainment

HBO releases new pics, says ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ debuts August 21

By staff
0
5
(L-R) Toussaint, Best — HBO/Ollie Upton

Winter isn’t coming, but dragons are. HBO tweeted that August 21 will be the debut date for its anticipated HBO Max Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood book, set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a deep dive into the history of GoT‘s House Targaryen, ancestors of Game of Thrones‘ tragic heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

The show centers on a brutal familial civil war that erupted over control of the legendary Iron Throne.

To that end, HBO also revealed new photos of some of the cast in character, including: Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Olivie Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Rhys Ifans as Alicent’s father, Otto Hightower; Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleOklahoma, Arizona sign transgender sports bans into law
Next articleFederal probe into Hunter Biden’s taxes intensifies, sources say
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE