HomeNewsEntertainment"I can't really wrap my head around this" -- Norman Reedus and...
NewsEntertainment

“I can’t really wrap my head around this” — Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero on last shooting day on ‘The Walking Dead’

By staff
0
3
Barry King/Getty Images

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero took to social media with star Norman Reedus to reflect on Wednesday’s last shooting day of the series. 

The finale had been bumped a few days because Reedus suffered a concussion on the long-running show’s Georgia set on March 11.

“Here we are, 12 years,” Nicotero opens the video message.

“Last day,” adds Reedus, who plays fan favorite Daryl Dixon, about the show wrapping up it’s 11th and final season. He then says to Nicotero, “Love ya, buddy. Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy.”

The special effects expert-turned-producer then asks Reedus with a laugh, “Dude, remember when we were babies and we started this show?”

Norman responds by saying, “I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”

Nicotero offers, “It’s hard. But 12 hours from now, the world’s gonna be a different place.”

To which Reedus quips, “Yeah, I’m gonna be on the bathroom floor with a martini, in tears,”

Fans needn’t mourn too hard over the series: There are five spin-offs in the works, including Isle of the Dead starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan and Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie, as well as an as-yet-untitled project centering on Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride‘s Carol.

Also in play is a feature film focusing on the series’ original hero Rick Grimes, for which Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleElections in limbo as redistricting litigation drags on
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.