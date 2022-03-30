(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Peggy Young Adams, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jodi Layne Bell, 51, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

The Rev. Hurshel Willis Boggs, 91, of Dry Fork, died Thursday, March 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held at Swansonville PH Church located in Dry Fork, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. at the same location. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Flora Brim, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Janie Stowe Cassell, 72, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at the home. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cassell family.

Ruth Clark, of Bassett Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park are entrusted with arrangements.

Carolyn Rogers East, 82, of Stuart, Va., died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family.

Tommy L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth F. Fuller, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Melanie Alice Spencer Glenn, 31, of Bassett, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Glenn family.

Linda Wyatt Harbour, 79, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harbour family.

Linda Mae Knuth, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Janie Mayes, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dora Marie Seay McCrickard, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Pauline Mullins, 79, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Clarence Newman, 87, of Bassett passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Newman family.

Wanda Mae Preston Penn, 54, of Toano, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William R. Ricketts Jr., 87, of Roanoke County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. He grew up in Martinsville and was a Martinsville High School graduate. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, 4165 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. The family will greet family and friends after the service in the church’s fellowship hall. Oakey’s Funeral Home is in charge.