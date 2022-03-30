Scoreboard roundup — 3/29/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 107, Washington 94
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116
Dallas 128, LA Lakers 110
Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123
LA Clippers 121, Utah 115
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2
NY Islanders 4, Columbus 3
Toronto 6, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3 (OT)
Florida 7, Montreal 4
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, Ottawa 1
Colorado 2, Calgary 1
Dallas 3, Anaheim 2
