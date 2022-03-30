Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Partly sunny with a high of 60 today

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for our region calling for southerly winds overnight and early Thursday that may approach wind advisory criteria in some areas, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Winds could gusts as high as 40 mph overnight and early Thursday morning. There is also a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Marginally severe hail and damaging winds gusts will be the main threat with any severe thunderstorms.

Here’s what’s happening: Gusty southerly winds will develop across the region today in
advance of a strong cold front that will move into the region from the west early Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to accompany the frontal system on Thursday. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible mainly east of the Blue Ridge Thursday afternoon. Windy and cold conditions with mountain snow showers will return to the area Thursday night and Friday. Chilly and unsettled weather conditions will continue into the weekend.

