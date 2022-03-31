Avengers reassemble: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson team up for Apple TV+’s ‘Project Artemis’

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Chris Evans and his Avengers series co-star Scarlett Johansson will finally re-team, for an Apple TV+ film called Project Artemis.

The big budget, hush-hush feature will be directed by Ozark‘s Emmy nominated star and Emmy-winning director, Jason Bateman, ABC Audio has confirmed.

In response to the headline, Evans tweeted, “Very excited!!!”

Plot details are being kept quiet, though the real-life Project Artemis is NASA’s mission to send humans back to the moon, including landing the first female astronaut there.

Incidentally, Evans and Johansson, who first met on the set of the 2004 teen comedy The Perfect Score, were supposed to reunite in a different film for the streaming service called Ghosted. However, as previously reported, No Time to Die star Ana de Armas took Johansson’s place in the “a high-concept romantic action adventure film.”

Johansson is also starring in and producing Bride, a genre-bending film for the streamer, which will be directed by Oscar winner Sebastián Lelio.

