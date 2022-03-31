Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner named as Fox News contributor
NewsEntertainment

Caitlyn Jenner named as Fox News contributor

By staff
0
2
ABC/Lou Rocco

Caitlyn Jenner has a new gig: She’s been named a contributor for Fox News. 

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said of her new hire, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

For her part, Jenner added, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to…millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

The former athlete turned trans activist, and California Republican gubernatorial hopeful has appeared on the network many times since transitioning in 2015, frequently commenting about the controversial issue of trans athletes dominating women’s sports.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist, makes her official debut Thursday evening on Hannity

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNew data on teens’ mental health during pandemic ‘echo a cry for help,’ CDC official says
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE