Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentIn Brief: 'The Rookie' renewed; Oscar winner 'Coda' returning to theaters, and...
NewsEntertainment

In Brief: ‘The Rookie’ renewed; Oscar winner ‘Coda’ returning to theaters, and more

By staff
0
4

ABC has renewed two of its popular primetime dramas, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, according to VarietyThe Good Doctor, which centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young doctor with autism, played by Freddie Highmore, will return for its sixth season. Antonia ThomasHill HarperRichard SchiffChristina ChangFiona GubelmannWill Yun Lee and Paige Spara also star. The Rookie, which will return for its fifth season, stars Nathan Fillion as the LAPD’s oldest rookie officer who decides to join the force after a life-altering incident. Mekia CoxAlyssa DiazRichard T. JonesMelissa O’NeilJenna Dewan and Shawn Ashmore co-star. The renewal comes as ABC is prepping a potential spinoff starring Niecy Nash. The spinoff will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during the show’s current season…

Bridgerton fans rejoice! Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, a.k.a. the Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, will return for the hit Netflix drama’s third season. Ashley tells Deadline, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started.” In other Bridgerton news, Netflix has cast Line of Duty‘s India Amarteifio to play the younger version of Charlotte in a yet to be titled spinoff focusing on the young queen, according to The Hollywood ReporterGolda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton, will reprise her role in the prequel, as will Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell — Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Other new additions to the cast include Michelle FairleyCorey MylchreestArsema ThomasSam ClemmettRichard CunninghamTunji KasimRob MaloneyCyril Nri and Bridgerton’s Hugh Sachs

Paul Herman, best known for playing club owner Peter “Beansie” Gaeta on The Sopranos, died Tuesday, his management company revealed in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. He was 76. A cause of death was not given. Herman began his movie career in 1982, appearing in Dear Mr. Wonderful, alongside Joe Pesci. He followed that up with roles in Once Upon a Time in AmericaThe Last Temptation of ChristAmerican HustleBullets Over BroadwayGoodfellasCasinoThe Irishman and Silver Linings Playbook, among others. He also appeared on TV shows such as Miami ViceThe Equalizer and Entourage, in which he starred as Marvin, an accountant of Adrian Grenier‘s Vince Chase, from 2004-2010…

Following CODA‘s history-making best picture win at Sunday’s Oscars, the film will return to theaters April 1, according to The Hollywood ReporterCODA, a heartwarming story about a musically talented teenager, played by ﻿Emilia Jones, and her relationship with her deaf parents and deaf brother, took home best picture honors, along with a best supporting actor trophy for Troy Kotsur and the best adapted screenplay award, for writer-director Siân HederMarlee Matlin and Daniel Durant also star…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleUSMNT qualifies for 2022 World Cup
Next articleFears grow of renewed violence in Israel ahead of Ramadan
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE