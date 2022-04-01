HomeNewsEntertainmentChris Rock doesn't condone fan who shouted derogatory phrase about Will Smith...
Chris Rock doesn’t condone fan who shouted derogatory phrase about Will Smith during his stand-up show

Chris Rock apparently isn’t tolerating fans’ negative reactions to Will Smith

During his stand-up show at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Thursday night, the comedian shut down an audience member who yelled “f*** Will Smith!”, instead replying “no, no, no, no,” according to People. This after fans at his first show at the Wilbur on Wednesday, his first live appearance since Smith slapped him during the Academy Awards, started chanting Smith’s name, which Rock ignored. 

However, Rock did address the incident during the Wednesday show, saying that he’s “still processing what happened” and declaring, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you’ve heard.”

During the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bald head, which she shaved due to alopecia, which causes hair loss. Her husband reacted to the joke by walking onstage and slapping Rock across the face, after which he returnedg to his seat and twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!” 

Later in the ceremony, Smith won his first Academy Award, for Best Actor for King Richard.

