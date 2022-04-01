‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ ﻿renewed for season three

Robert Voets/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Drew Barrymore Show is returning to daytime TV, but with a twist.

The syndicated CBS show hosted by Drew Barrymore has been renewed for a third season in 2022-2023 and will now air as two, 30-minute episodes that can be broadcast back-to-back or at separate times.

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space,” Drew says in a statement. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

The longtime actress, who hosts and executive produces the talk show, shared a video of herself screaming in excitement at the news of the renewal.

The Drew Barrymore Show debuted in September 2020.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.