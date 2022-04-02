(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Jodi Layne Bell, 51, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Flora Brim, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Melanie Alice Spencer Glenn, 31, of Bassett, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Glenn family.

Dora Marie Seay McCrickard, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Glennis Lee McGhee, 80, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Timothy A. Merriman, age 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Clarence Newman, 87, of Bassett passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Newman family.

Caroline Stockton transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.