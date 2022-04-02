Scoreboard roundup — 4/1/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 102 Orlando 89

Final Washington 135 Dallas 103

Final Boston 128 Indiana 123

Final Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 101

Final L.A. Clippers 153 Milwaukee 119

Final Memphis 122 Phoenix 114

Final Sacramento 122 Houston 117

Final San Antonio 130 Portland 111

Final Minnesota 136 Denver 130

Final New Orleans 114 L.A. Lakers 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Islanders 3 N-Y Rangers 0

Final Buffalo 4 Nashville 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 2

Final Ottawa 5 Detroit 2

Final OT Edmonton 6 St. Louis 5

Final Vegas 5 Seattle 2

Final Anaheim 5 Arizona 0