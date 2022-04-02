HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 4/1/22 Sports Scoreboard roundup — 4/1/22 By staff April 2, 2022 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp iStock (NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Toronto 102 Orlando 89 Final Washington 135 Dallas 103 Final Boston 128 Indiana 123 Final Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 101 Final L.A. Clippers 153 Milwaukee 119 Final Memphis 122 Phoenix 114 Final Sacramento 122 Houston 117 Final San Antonio 130 Portland 111 Final Minnesota 136 Denver 130 Final New Orleans 114 L.A. Lakers 111 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final N-Y Islanders 3 N-Y Rangers 0 Final Buffalo 4 Nashville 3 Final Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 2 Final Ottawa 5 Detroit 2 Final OT Edmonton 6 St. Louis 5 Final Vegas 5 Seattle 2 Final Anaheim 5 Arizona 0 Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleFormer Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announces campaign for CongressNext articleSome Republicans continue to push for ‘decertification’ of 2020 election staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Sports Scoreboard roundup — 3/31/22 April 1, 2022 Sports USMNT qualifies for 2022 World Cup March 31, 2022 Sports Scoreboard roundup — 3/30/22 March 31, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular Three charged with capital murder in shooting of off-duty Texas deputy April 2, 2022 Spooked by high fuel costs? What you need to know about owning an EV April 2, 2022 Photographer uses toys to tell stories of children living in war zones April 2, 2022 Some Republicans continue to push for ‘decertification’ of 2020 election April 2, 2022 Load more Recent Comments