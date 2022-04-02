Saturday, April 2, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 4/1/22

By staff
0
7
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
 Final  Toronto        102  Orlando        89
 Final  Washington     135  Dallas         103
 Final  Boston         128  Indiana        123
 Final  Detroit        110  Oklahoma City  101
 Final  L.A. Clippers  153  Milwaukee      119
 Final  Memphis        122  Phoenix        114
 Final  Sacramento     122  Houston        117
 Final  San Antonio    130  Portland       111
 Final  Minnesota      136  Denver         130
 Final  New Orleans    114  L.A. Lakers    111

 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
 Final  N-Y Islanders   3  N-Y Rangers   0
 Final  Buffalo         4  Nashville     3
 Final  Tampa Bay       5  Chicago       2
 Final  Ottawa          5  Detroit       2
  Final OT  Edmonton        6  St. Louis     5
 Final  Vegas           5  Seattle       2
 Final  Anaheim         5  Arizona       0

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staffhttps://whee.net
