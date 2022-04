The Nats won their second pre-season game Friday improving to 2-12 with a 7-3 over the Mets. The Nats and the Marlins play each other at 6:40 this evening. There are four pre-season games left before opening day on April 7.

Kansas will face Villanova in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament today at 6:09 p.m. and UNC will play Duke in the nightcap at 8:49 p.m. The winners will play for the title on Monday.